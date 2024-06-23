Fadli Zon Supports IPU Plan to Visit Rafah, Palestine

Zanzibar, MINA – Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) Fadli Zon supports the plan of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to visit Rafah, Gaza, Palestine.

The IPU held its 293rd regular meeting in Zanzibar, Tanzania from June 18-21, attended by delegations from 12 countries representing various geopolitical groups within the committee. Fadli Zon attended as a member of the Executive Committee representing Asia-Pacific and the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI).

The 293rd Executive Committee meeting discussed the future strategic agendas of the IPU and various internal issues requiring collective decisions by the Executive Committee.

In a written statement on Friday (June 21), Fadli Zon requested the Secretary-General of the IPU to provide regular updates on the preparations for the IPU delegation’s visit to Rafah, aimed at promoting an immediate ceasefire.

“This visit represents IPU’s responsibility as a global parliamentary organization to strive for the immediate cessation of violence and human rights violations, particularly against the Palestinian people,” said Fadli.

Regarding the allocation of the IPU Parliamentary Solidarity Fund to be provided as aid to parliaments facing financial difficulties, Fadli Zon supported the allocation of assistance to Pacific countries, as recently received by the Parliament of Vanuatu. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)