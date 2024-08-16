Indonesia-Africa Parliamentary Forum to Harness Economic Potential for Accelerated Development

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesia-Africa Parliamentary Forum is set to take place in Bali from August 31 to September 3, 2024.

With the theme “Strengthening Indonesia-Africa Parliamentary Partnerships for Development,” this forum aims to serve as a stepping stone to enhance cooperation between Indonesian and African parliaments and to develop a comprehensive long-term collaboration plan for mutual development.

In his opening remarks at the Ambassador’s Room, Nusantara III Building, Indonesian House of Representatives, on Thursday, BKSAP Chairman Fadli Zon expressed hope that the forum would strengthen the relationship between Indonesia and Africa and create opportunities for both sides to leverage their economic potential to accelerate development progress.

He also urged African ambassadors to support the forum by informing their respective parliaments.

“Through the Indonesia-Africa Parliamentary Forum, the Indonesian House of Representatives is committed to reconnecting and strengthening ties between Indonesia and Africa, and exploring and creating momentum for more robust, equitable, and prosperous future connectivity,” said Fadli Zon.

He emphasized the importance of the historical relationship between Indonesia and Africa, which has been in place since the 1955 Asian-African Conference and the 1961 Non-Aligned Movement.

According to him, this relationship is based on values of solidarity and anti-colonialism, known as the Bandung Spirit.

Fadli Zon noted that Indonesia currently maintains diplomatic relations with 54 African countries and is actively involved in international parliamentary organizations such as the IPU and PUIC.

Recently, an Indonesian House of Representatives delegation made a diplomatic visit to Namibia, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe in early June 2024 to strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

The Indonesia-Africa Parliamentary Forum will feature three discussion sessions covering important issues such as South-South cooperation for prosperity and sustainable development, building resilient communities through health and food security initiatives, and harnessing trade and investment potential for inclusive economic growth.

Technical details regarding the forum will be provided by the Indonesian House of Representatives Secretariat soon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)