Indonesia Affirms Rejection of Normalization with Israel

Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) DPR RI Fadli Zon in the continuation of the Al-Quds Parliamentary League Conference (League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds) in Istanbul, Turkiye, Saturday, April 27 2024. (Photo: MINA)

Istanbul, MINA – Indonesia strongly opposes all forms of initiatives that hinder Palestinian peace and independence, including the idea of ​​normalization with Israel.

The statement was conveyed by the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the DPR RI, Fadli Zon, in the continuation of the Al Quds Parliamentary League Conference (League of Parliamentarians for Al Quds) which was held in Istanbul, Turkiye on Saturday.

Starting his speech, Fadli Zon strongly criticized Israel’s disregard for the UN Security Council (DK) resolution which called for a ceasefire during the month of Ramadan including the release of prisoners and easy access for humanitarian aid.

“Israel has no intention of complying with international law including UN resolutions. In fact, Israel continues to use hunger as a weapon of war. “This is very ironic and embarrassing for the international world,” he said.

Furthermore, Member of Commission I Indonesian House of Representatives also regretted the attitude of the US in using its veto right to thwart Palestine’s candidacy as a full member of the UN at the UN Security Council Session, April 18, 2024.

He said, the UN Security Council has actually become an obstacle to peace efforts in Palestine.

“It is not an exaggeration to call the UN a stumbling block for peace efforts in Palestine. “This institution was created to create peace, but instead it has become anti-peace and does not play a role as a mediator or peace builder,” he stressed.

In this forum, Fadli, who is also active in various regional and global parliamentary forums, urged all parties to use total diplomacy by mobilizing all their capabilities to stop Israel’s colonization of Palestinian land.

First, the need for force to stop the genocide in Gaza and force Israel to comply with international law.

“The short-term goal that must be achieved is how to create a ceasefire and force Israel to comply with the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” he said.

Second, the politician representing electoral district 5, Bogor Regency, also invited all parties to make efforts to realize full Palestinian membership in the UN.

“This is the only way for Palestine to gain an equal place in the international world and obtain justice before international law,” said Fadli.

Third, Fadli also encouraged the Al-Quds Parliamentary League to continue to voice the importance of UNSC reform, including regarding the veto system which is considered unfair and often contradictory to the ideals of peace in accordance with the UN Charter.

“This is very important considering that today’s world will not be peaceful without an international system that is fair and pro-humanity,” he said.

For the umpteenth time, the Deputy Chair of the DPR RI for the 2014-2019 period also emphasized the full commitment of the Indonesian Government, DPR RI and also all elements of Indonesian society in supporting Palestinian independence through various lines.

Fadli said, we continue to strive for Palestinian independence through various lines. The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has also expressed its views at the International Court of Justice and is now a special envoy for the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) countries for peace diplomacy.

“At the parliamentary level, we also continue to be active with various efforts, including being the initiator of preparing the emergency agenda (emergency items) in the two most recent sessions of the World Parliamentary Assembly/Inter-Parliamentary Union,” he said.

As a form of solidarity with the people of Gaza, Fadli Zon also expressed the commitment of all Indonesian people to help the victims of war.

To date, the Indonesian Government and various elements of society have worked together to send more than 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza via various routes including sea routes by sending the TNI Hospital Ship (RS) KRI dr. Radjiman-992 and also by air as a result of collaboration between the Indonesian Air Force and the Jordanian Air Force.

Finally, Fadli also emphasized that Indonesia opposes all forms of initiatives that disrupt the peace process in Palestine, including the normalization of relations with Israel.

“Indonesia has not opened or normalized relations with Israel. We do not want to establish diplomatic relations with the perpetrators of genocide. “What is important is that Palestine can be fully independent and sovereign,” stressed Fadli.

The Al-Quds Parliamentary League Conference this time was not only attended by the parliaments of Asian, Middle Eastern and African countries which have been supporting Palestine but also the parliaments of European, Latin American and Pacific countries such as Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy, Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Brazil and also New Zealand.

Representatives of the parliaments of these countries expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and supported the establishment of a Palestinian state. (T/RE1/P2)

