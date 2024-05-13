Commemoration of Nakba Day in Morocco, Demands to End Normalization

The Nakba Memorial Movement mobilizes to commemorate Nakba Day in Morocco, Sunday 12 May 2024. (Photo: Hespress)

Rabat, MINA – The Nakba Memorial Movement is mobilizing to commemorate Nakba Day in Morocco with demands that the government sever normalization relations with Israel.

The action took to the streets on Sunday, coordinated by the National Action Group for Palestine and the Moroccan Front in Support of Palestine and Anti-Normalization, held in conjunction with the 76th Anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba Day, which fell on Wednesday.

“This is a day of full solidarity with the Palestinian people and support for their courageous resistance, as well as our opposition to normalization with Zionist Israel,” the action group said in a statement, Hespress reported.

The National Secretariat jointly emphasized that these forms of solidarity protests occurred within the framework of continuing popular mobilization for months..

They announced that Wednesday would witness the organization of a number of digital and face-to-face events and activities on the ground in a number of Moroccan cities.

Actions included the opening of the central stand in front of Parliament, solidarity orations of various component groups, art performances, various forms of expression, and a night march on Mohammed V Street.

The demonstrators also condemned the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and opposed Israel’s invasion of Rafah.

“A crime against humanity that shakes the global conscience, as reflected in popular demonstrations in various parts of the world, student sit-ins at the most prestigious universities in the West, international sympathy for the Palestinian cause, and the majority vote at the UN General Assembly in favor of the resolution regarding the eligibility of the State of Palestine to become a full member of the UN,” read the statement.

The front calls on the Moroccan people as a whole to hold a massive national march in the city of Casablanca next Sunday to oppose the genocide and the Rafah invasion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)