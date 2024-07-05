UN Committee Delegation Appreciates Indonesia’s Consistency in Supporting Palestine

The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) delegation visited the Indonesian Parliament building and met with the DPR BKSAP on Wednesday (3/7/2024). [Photo: DPR BKSAP RI]

Jakarta, MINA – The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) delegation has expressed appreciation for the Republic of Indonesia’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause.

The leader of the CEIRPP delegation, Cheikh Niang, conveyed this to the Chairman of the DPR Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Board (BKSAP), Fadli Zon, during their visit to the Indonesian Parliament building in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

Fadli Zon stated that during the visit, CEIRPP highlighted at least five main points.

“First, appreciation to Indonesia, particularly the DPR, for its exceptional support for the Palestinian struggle, which has garnered global attention,” he said in a press release received by MINA on Thursday.

Second, Fadli continued, CEIRPP commended Indonesia’s steadfast stance in strongly rejecting diplomatic relations with Israel.

“Third, a request for the DPR to engage in high-level lobbying with countries that have not yet recognized Palestine’s statehood, especially Indonesia as a cultural leader in ASEAN,” he explained.

Fourth, Fadli said, CEIRPP encouraged parliaments as centers of excellence to raise awareness across all segments of society regarding the Palestinian issue.

“Fifth, emphasizing the current priority of halting Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as soon as possible,” he added.

Fadli Zon appreciated the delegation’s visit, noting that it demonstrates CEIRPP’s trust in the Indonesian Parliament as a strategic partner in the struggle for the Palestinian people.

“It is only fitting that all components of Indonesian society, including the DPR, steadfastly commit to supporting Palestinian independence. Without any doubt, all elements of the Indonesian nation fully support CEIRPP,” he affirmed.

CEIRPP is a UN Commission established by the UN General Assembly in 1975.

The Commission works to restore the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly in realizing the full sovereignty and independence of Palestine as a state. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)