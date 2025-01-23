Indonesia’s BKSAP Rejects Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – A member of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the Indonesian House of Representatives (BKSAP DPR RI), Syahrul Aidi Maazat, has unequivocally rejected the proposal to temporarily relocate two million Gaza residents to various countries, including Indonesia, as part of post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

He argued that relocating a population under occupation does not resolve the core issue and instead risks legitimizing and further entrenching Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

“What must be relocated are the entities responsible for destabilization, committing acts of genocide, and engaging in illegal land expropriation. Relocating Gaza’s residents would merely serve as a tactic to facilitate the depopulation of Gaza and enable full territorial annexation,” Aidi Maazat stated during the National Dialogue of BKSAP DPR RI with pro-Palestinian organizations and humanitarian agencies at the Nusantara Building, DPR RI, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday (January 21).

The legislator from the PKS faction highlighted the growing global consciousness regarding the Palestinian humanitarian crisis, attributing this progress to the amplifying influence of social media.

Also Read: Indonesian Government Issues Circular on Educational Activities During Ramadan 2025

“The Palestinian cause has evolved into a universal humanitarian issue, transcending religious and cultural boundaries. In Europe and the United States, public support for Palestine is evident. The challenge now lies with their governments to translate this sentiment into actionable policies. This increasing awareness is a significant step forward,” said Aidi Maazat.

In parallel, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu RI) has issued a firm rejection of the proposal of temporarily relocating Gaza residents to Indonesia

Through its official X account (@Kemlu_RI), the ministry clarified that the Indonesian government had neither received any formal communication nor been involved in any plans regarding the relocation of Gaza’s population.

“The Indonesian government has never received any information, from any party, nor been involved in any discussions or plans related to relocating part of Gaza’s two million residents to Indonesia as part of post-conflict reconstruction initiatives,” Kemlu RI stated, as reported on dpr.go.id.

Also Read: MUI Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

Indonesia’s unequivocal stance underscores its commitment to providing direct support for the Palestinian cause, avoiding any actions that could inadvertently perpetuate the Israeli occupation and its associated humanitarian crises. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Forces Isolate Bethlehem with 89 Gates, Barriers and Concrete Blocks