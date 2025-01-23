SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia’s BKSAP Rejects Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 2 minutes yang lalu

2 minutes yang lalu

0 Views

A member of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the Indonesian House of Representatives (BKSAP DPR RI), Syahrul Aidi Maazat (photo: BKSAP)
A member of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the Indonesian House of Representatives (BKSAP DPR RI), Syahrul Aidi Maazat (photo: BKSAP)

Jakarta, MINA – A member of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the Indonesian House of Representatives (BKSAP DPR RI), Syahrul Aidi Maazat, has unequivocally rejected the proposal to temporarily relocate two million Gaza residents to various countries, including Indonesia, as part of post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

He argued that relocating a population under occupation does not resolve the core issue and instead risks legitimizing and further entrenching Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

“What must be relocated are the entities responsible for destabilization, committing acts of genocide, and engaging in illegal land expropriation. Relocating Gaza’s residents would merely serve as a tactic to facilitate the depopulation of Gaza and enable full territorial annexation,” Aidi Maazat stated during the National Dialogue of BKSAP DPR RI with pro-Palestinian organizations and humanitarian agencies at the Nusantara Building, DPR RI, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday (January 21).

The legislator from the PKS faction highlighted the growing global consciousness regarding the Palestinian humanitarian crisis, attributing this progress to the amplifying influence of social media.

Also Read: Indonesian Government Issues Circular on Educational Activities During Ramadan 2025

“The Palestinian cause has evolved into a universal humanitarian issue, transcending religious and cultural boundaries. In Europe and the United States, public support for Palestine is evident. The challenge now lies with their governments to translate this sentiment into actionable policies. This increasing awareness is a significant step forward,” said Aidi Maazat. 

In parallel, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu RI) has issued a firm rejection of the proposal of temporarily relocating Gaza residents to Indonesia

Through its official X account (@Kemlu_RI), the ministry clarified that the Indonesian government had neither received any formal communication nor been involved in any plans regarding the relocation of Gaza’s population.

“The Indonesian government has never received any information, from any party, nor been involved in any discussions or plans related to relocating part of Gaza’s two million residents to Indonesia as part of post-conflict reconstruction initiatives,” Kemlu RI stated, as reported on dpr.go.id.

Also Read: MUI Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

Indonesia’s unequivocal stance underscores its commitment to providing direct support for the Palestinian cause, avoiding any actions that could inadvertently perpetuate the Israeli occupation and its associated humanitarian crises. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Forces Isolate Bethlehem with 89 Gates, Barriers and Concrete Blocks

TagBKSAP Gaza relocation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

A member of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the Indonesian House of Representatives (BKSAP DPR RI), Syahrul Aidi Maazat (photo: BKSAP)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BKSAP Rejects Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

  • 2 minutes yang lalu
Indonesia

MUI Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia 

  • Tuesday, 21 January 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Indonesia

UN Committee Delegation Appreciates Indonesia’s Consistency in Supporting Palestine

  • Friday, 5 July 2024 - 11:25 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Urges Indonesian Parliaments to Reprimand Ministries Involved Trading with Israel

  • Thursday, 4 July 2024 - 17:41 WIB
Indonesia

Fadli Zon Supports IPU Plan to Visit Rafah, Palestine

  • Sunday, 23 June 2024 - 08:21 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 14:47 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Forces Isolate Bethlehem with 89 Gates, Barriers and Concrete Blocks

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Palestine

Violating Ceasefire Deal, Israeli Forces Open Fire on Coast of Gaza City

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 14:57 WIB
Asia

Bangladesh Requests Germany’s Support for Rohingya Safe Zone in Myanmar

  • 8 hours yang lalu
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us