Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Hamas announces ceasefire with Israel

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan to “take over” Gaza after resettling Palestinians elsewhere, describing his remarks as “irresponsible.” Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the group said Trump’s remarks were “aggressive against our people and our cause, and will not provide stability in the region.”

Hamas stressed that it would not allow “any country in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship on our great Palestinian people.”

He urged the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to immediately convene to follow up on Trump’s “dangerous statements” and take a firm and historic position that protects the national rights of the Palestinian people.

Also Read: Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

Earlier, Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas movement’s political bureau, said Trump’s statements reflect “deep confusion and ignorance about the Palestinian cause and the region as a whole.”

“Gaza is not a common territory for any party to determine its fate; it is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian land,” Al-Rishq said.

He stressed that “any resolution must be based on ending the occupation and fulfilling the legitimate national rights of our people, not on the logic of power, domination, or the mindset of real estate traders.”

The Hamas leader added that Trump’s statements “reaffirm the complete bias of the United States in favor of the Israeli occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and their rights.”

Also Read: Israeli Offensive in West Bank Enters 16th Day, 30 Palestinians Detained

On Tuesday night, Trump said the United States “will take over” the Gaza Strip after resettling Palestinians elsewhere under a sweeping reconstruction plan that he claimed would turn the enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

TagDonald Trump Gaza relocation Hamas

Palestine

