Six Arab Countries Reject the Relocation of Gaza Residents

3 hours ago

Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Cairo, MINA – Six Arab countries, namely Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Palestine, have expressed their rejection of the plan to relocate Gaza residents.

The foreign ministers of these Arab countries sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, expressing their opposition to the proposed forced relocation, Al-Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

Regarding the letter from Palestine, it was signed by Palestinian President’s advisor, Hussein al-Sheikh.
In the letter, the officials emphasized that the reconstruction of Gaza should involve the direct participation of Gaza’s residents.

They stressed that Palestinians have the right to live on their land and to actively participate in the rebuilding process with support from the international community.

President Trump’s proposal on January 25, 2025, which suggested that Egypt and Jordan accept refugees from Gaza, has raised concerns about the potential for permanent displacement, with some considering it a form of ethnic cleansing.

The conflict in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 47,000 Palestinians due to Israeli military attacks, which have been accused of genocide and war crimes. Currently, a temporary ceasefire is taking place in the region. []

