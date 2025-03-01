SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Ankara, MINA – Turkey and Arab countries have announced in separate statements the sighting of the crescent moon for the holy month of Ramadan, with Saturday marking the first day of fasting, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) has announced the start of Ramadan, with the first day of fasting for Muslims on Saturday.

The Saudi Royal Court announced on Friday evening that the Supreme Court has officially declared Saturday as the first day of Ramadan.

Oman’s Main Committee for the Sighting of the Moon in Ramadan made a similar statement, declaring the start of the holy month.

Similar announcements were also made by authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Palestine, which designated Saturday as the first day of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual intercourse.

Throughout the holy month, Muslims are encouraged to pray more, especially at night, read the Quran, give to those in need, and avoid sinful acts. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

