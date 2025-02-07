More Countries, Oganizations Oppose Trump’s Gaza Plan

Gaza, MINA – Arab countries and organizations continued to voice their firm rejection of US President Donald Trump’s plan to seize Gaza and displace Palestinians, Anadolu Agency reported.

Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, and the Palestinian group Hamas released statements on Thursday.

This follows earlier rejections from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Oman, along with several regional and international organizations including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

On Thursday, Trump claimed that Palestinians would have a “better life” under his plan, suggesting they would be settled in “safer, more beautiful communities with modern homes.” He said the U.S. would work with construction teams to build “one of the largest projects of its kind.”

Also Read: Trump Signs Sanctions Order against ICC for Arrest Warrant of Netanyahu

Earlier in the day, he claimed that Palestinians would have “a chance to be happy, safe and free” under his proposed relocation scheme.

He added that they “will already be resettled in much safer, more beautiful communities, with new, modern homes, in the region.”

On Tuesday, Trump said in a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. would “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under a sweeping redevelopment plan that he said could turn the enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Commenting on Trump’s plan, Egypt said it rejects any proposal “aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause by depriving the Palestinian people of their rights or displacing them from their historical lands and usurping them, whether temporarily or permanently.”

Also Read: UK Opposes Relocation of Palestinian Citizens from Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II reiterated in a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Jordan opposes any attempt to annex land or displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its firm support for the Palestinian right to establish an independent state, condemning Israel’s settlement policy and the displacement of Palestinians.

Algeria condemned any plan to displace Gaza residents, warning that such a scheme “undermines the very essence of the Palestinian national project.”

Both Iraq and Libya expressed their strong opposition to any proposal or attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians, calling on the international community to take a firm stance against such actions.

Also Read: Worldwide Reject Trump’s Announcement to Take Control of Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Trump’s plan a violation of international law, asserting that Gaza is an integral part of Palestine and rejecting foreign decisions on the future of Palestinians.

Hamas also condemned Trump’s remarks, with spokesman Hazem Qassem calling for an urgent Arab summit to oppose the eviction project, warning that the US was essentially seeking to occupy Gaza.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its steadfast support for a Palestinian state, while the United Arab Emirates also condemned the displacement efforts, and called for a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council both reaffirmed their commitment to the Palestinian cause, rejecting any plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians.

Also Read: Netanyahu’s Visit to the US is an Insult to International Justice

Yemen’s Houthi movement also condemned Trump’s remarks as a blatant attack on Palestinian rights and an insult to the Arab and Muslim world. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Says US to Take over Gaza Strip after Permanent Resettlement