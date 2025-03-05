Arab Leaders Announce Key Aspects of Egypt’s Gaza Reconstruction Plan

Cairo, MINA – At the emergency summit in Cairo on Tuesday, Arab leaders expressed their rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, while Egypt called for the adoption of its plan to rebuild the Strip.

In his opening speech, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stated that “our summit comes in the midst of a very complex regional crisis,” noting that the region “faces serious challenges that threaten regional security and stability.”

Sisi called for “adopting our plan that preserves the Palestinian people’s right to rebuild their homeland and remain on their land,” stressing that “the fierce war on the Gaza Strip aimed to destroy the means of life and gave the people of Gaza the choice between annihilation and displacement.”

“We are working on training the Palestinian security cadres who will take over security in the Strip during the next phase,” he added.

He also called for directing support to “the fund that we will seek to establish to implement this plan.”

The Egyptian president pointed out that Cairo has worked “in cooperation with our brothers in Palestine to form a committee of independent Palestinians to administer the Gaza Strip.”

Sisi also stated that US President Donald Trump is capable of putting an end to tension and hostility in the region.

The Egyptian President also announced that his country will host an international conference to rebuild Gaza next April.

For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his speech to Arab leaders that “the foundations of Gaza’s recovery are not just cement and bricks but dignity, stability, and the rejection of ethnic cleansing.”

He added that “there can be no recovery without an end to the occupation. No justice without accountability for violations of international law. And no sustainable reconstruction without a clear and principled political horizon.”

Guterres also warned that the situation in the West Bank is worrying, and that it has recently witnessed the largest displacement of its kind in decades.

On the other hand, King Abdullah II of Jordan reiterated his country’s “total rejection of all attempts to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and annex land.”

He called for preparing a “plan to rebuild Gaza, to be presented to active partners in order to gain international support.”

As for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, he praised the “Egyptian-Palestinian-Arab plan to rebuild Gaza with the Palestinians on their land without displacement.”

“The security bodies of the PA will take their responsibilities in the Gaza Strip after being restructured and trained under the support of Egypt and Jordan,” Abbas said during the meeting. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

