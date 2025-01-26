SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia’s Press Council Launches AI Guidelines for Journalism Works

sajadi Editor : Widi - 38 minutes ago

38 minutes ago

1 Views

Press Conference for the opening of the registration of press council members, by the Chairperson of the Press Council Ninik Rahayu (photo: MINA)
Press Conference for the opening of the registration of press council members, by the Chairperson of the Press Council Ninik Rahayu (photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Press Council has announced the official release of guidelines regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the production of journalistic works.

These guidelines are designed to ensure that AI technology is used ethically, transparently, and without compromising journalistic integrity amidst rapid technological advancements.

This initiative is closely related to the growing development and use of artificial intelligence, which is increasingly utilized for various purposes, including assisting journalistic work.

As quoted from RRI.co.id on Sunday, the Chairman of the Press Council, Ninik Rahayu, stated that the introduction of these guidelines is an important addition to the Journalistic Code of Ethics, which serves as a reference for journalists when producing journalistic works.

Also Read: MER-C Seeks Support from Foreign Ministry for International Humanitarian Programs

“We are not changing the journalistic code itself, but this serves as a complement to keep up with technological developments, including AI, which has now begun to shape our news system and press framework,” she explained during the Press Council press conference on Friday (January 24, 2025).

Ninik acknowledged that information technology has been advancing rapidly, and the emergence of new technologies like AI has also influenced how journalistic works are produced. She added that AI has become an integral part of the technology used to assist and simplify journalistic tasks.

In her view, rather than replacing humans, AI should serve to facilitate the work of humans in the journalistic process. Based on this consideration, the Press Council introduced the Guidelines for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Journalistic Works, which consists of eight chapters.

She hopes these guidelines will be optimally utilized by journalists and media organizations. This way, the use of AI in journalism can be maximized while still adhering to the Journalistic Code of Ethics. []

Also Read: Indonesia’s BKSAP Rejects Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAI for Journalism Works artificial intelligence Press Council

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Press Conference for the opening of the registration of press council members, by the Chairperson of the Press Council Ninik Rahayu (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Press Council Launches AI Guidelines for Journalism Works

  • 38 minutes ago
Palestine

Ambassador: Indonesian Press Very Consistent Voicing Palestinian Cause

  • Friday, 25 December 2020 - 06:16 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia-UAE Develop COVID-19 Test Artificial Intelligence Technology

  • Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 23:04 WIB
Economy

Five Sectors Can Drive Development of Industry 4.0, Minister Says

  • Tuesday, 17 April 2018 - 12:09 WIB
Middle East

Saudi Arabia Becomes First Country to Grant Citizenship to a Robot

  • Friday, 27 October 2017 - 10:07 WIB
Uncategorized

Press Freedom in Indonesia Considerably Good: Press Council

  • Wednesday, 3 May 2017 - 12:05 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Presence in West Bank, Jerusalem Illegal: UN Rapporteur

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 11:54 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us