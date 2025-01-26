Indonesia’s Press Council Launches AI Guidelines for Journalism Works

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Press Council has announced the official release of guidelines regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the production of journalistic works.

These guidelines are designed to ensure that AI technology is used ethically, transparently, and without compromising journalistic integrity amidst rapid technological advancements.

This initiative is closely related to the growing development and use of artificial intelligence, which is increasingly utilized for various purposes, including assisting journalistic work.

As quoted from RRI.co.id on Sunday, the Chairman of the Press Council, Ninik Rahayu, stated that the introduction of these guidelines is an important addition to the Journalistic Code of Ethics, which serves as a reference for journalists when producing journalistic works.

“We are not changing the journalistic code itself, but this serves as a complement to keep up with technological developments, including AI, which has now begun to shape our news system and press framework,” she explained during the Press Council press conference on Friday (January 24, 2025).

Ninik acknowledged that information technology has been advancing rapidly, and the emergence of new technologies like AI has also influenced how journalistic works are produced. She added that AI has become an integral part of the technology used to assist and simplify journalistic tasks.

In her view, rather than replacing humans, AI should serve to facilitate the work of humans in the journalistic process. Based on this consideration, the Press Council introduced the Guidelines for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Journalistic Works, which consists of eight chapters.

She hopes these guidelines will be optimally utilized by journalists and media organizations. This way, the use of AI in journalism can be maximized while still adhering to the Journalistic Code of Ethics. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)