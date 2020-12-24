Ambassador: Indonesian Press Very Consistent Voicing Palestinian Cause

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun said that the Indonesian press is still very consistent in voicing the update information about Palestine, which is still struggling against the Israeli occupation for independence.

The Palestinian Ambassador conveyed it at the International Webinar in commemoration of the 8th anniversary of the establishment of the MINA News Agency on Thursday.

In addition to the Palestinian Ambassador, the webinar presented the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Retno LP Marsudi as the keynote speaker represented by the Director of the Middle East Directorate General Asia Pacific and Africa Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bagus Handraning Kobarsyih.

Meanwhile, the speakers are Imaamul Muslimin K.H. Yakhsyallah Mansur, Chairman of the DPR RI Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency who is also Vice President of the World Parliamentary League for Al Quds Dr. Fadli Zon, and Deputy Director of the School of Strategic and Global Studies, University of Indonesia (SKSG UI) Abdul Muta’ali, M.A., M.I.P., Ph.D.

Zuhair explained that apart from having a long history of consolidating dialogue and democracy, the press in Indonesia is guaranteed by law in carrying out its functions.

Based on the definition of the press in Law no. 40 of 1999, “it can be understood that the press is a social institution that has an independent character and has the authority to provide information to the public,” said Zuhair.

“In this context, I am sure that the issue of Palestine has an important and comprehensive position in press coverage in Indonesia,” he explained.

Zuhair admitted that the issue of Palestine received more attention from the Government, the people, organizations and of course the Indonesian press.

He also said, since the Arab Spring (the fall of the leaders of Arab countries) in the late 90s, the issue of Palestine has begun to be forgotten.International public attention is divided by the conflicts facing Middle Eastern countries.

However, the Indonesian media, including MINA News Agency are still consistent in reporting on the issue of Palestine and the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

MINA is the first general news agency in Indonesia which is formatted in three languages ​​(Indonesian, Arabic and English).

MINA news agency was officially established on December 18, 2012 in collaboration with the Al-Fatah Foundation, the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) and Radio Silaturahim AM 720 (RASIL), which was established with the aim of enriching the treasures of the global world as a form of international assistance and support for Palestinian independence.

MINA is a concrete follow-up to the results of the international conference on Liberation Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian Independence in Bandung, July 2012.

As a form of MINA’s activity as an Islamic medium, in 2016 it became the master home to host the International Conference of Islamic Media (ICIM), in Jakarta on 25-26 May 2016 which was attended editor-in-chief of news agencies and media organizations from 50 countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)