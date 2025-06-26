Indonesian Press Council Launches the National Press Safety Mechanism

Jakarta, MINA – The Press Council of Indonesia officially launched the National Press Safety Mechanism at an event held in Jakarta on Tuesday. This new mechanism is designed to strengthen the protection of journalists through a more systematic, collaborative, and responsive approach built on three core pillars: prevention, protection, and law enforcement.

Chairman of the Press Council, Professor Dr. Komaruddin Hidayat, explained that the launch of this mechanism is a direct response to the various challenges faced by journalists, including physical violence, digital terror, and criminalization. He emphasized the critical need for a permanent and cross-sectoral system to protect the press.

“This mechanism not only protects journalists, but also their families, colleagues, press organizations, and all parties involved in journalistic activities,” he stated.

Alongside the launch, the Press Council also announced the permanent transformation of the previously ad hoc Press Safety Task Force (Satgaspers) into the National Press Safety Task Force (Satnaspers). This task force will involve various state institutions, such as the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) and the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan), with other institutions expected to join soon.

The Press Council developed this national mechanism with support from International Media Support (IMS), through a series of activities including focus group discussions and cross-agency consultative meetings. This collaborative process ensured the participation of experts and key stakeholders in designing a relevant and effective system.

According to data from the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI), at least 61 cases of violence against journalists have been recorded throughout 2024. These incidents range from intimidation, terror, and physical violence to digital attacks such as doxing and DDoS. Symbolic violence has also occurred, exemplified by the attack on the TEMPO editorial office in March 2025 and an incident involving an opinion writer in late May 2025.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Press Freedom Index (IKP) survey data reveals a concerning downward trend over the past three years. In 2022, the IKP score stood at 77.88, then declined to 71.57 in 2023, and further dropped to 69.36 in 2024. This consistent decline signals a strong need for concrete action to safeguard press freedom in Indonesia.

The Press Council affirmed that in a democratic nation, press freedom is not merely a cornerstone but an inseparable part of democracy itself.

With the launch of the National Press Safety Mechanism, it is hoped that a safer journalistic working environment will be fostered, one free from pressure and fully capable of performing its crucial social control function. [Shibgho]

