Indonesia’s MaeCi Launch The Mother & Child Hospital for Palestine in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Chairwoman of Maemuna Center Indonesia (MaeCi), Onny Firyanti Hamidi, stated that the construction of the Mother & Child Hospital for Palestine in Gaza, is expected to become a glimmer of hope amid the blockade and humanitarian genocide.

Onny Hamidi made this statement at a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) held by the BKSAP of the Indonesian Parliament (DPR RI) in collaboration with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Maemuna Center Indonesia (MaeCi) in conjunction with the closing event of Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) and the Launching of the Mother and Child Hospital for Palestine in Gaza held at the Abdul Muis room of the DPR RI Building, Jakarta on Friday.

“We quote Surah Al-Maidah verse 32, ‘Whoever saves one life, it is as if he has saved all of humanity,'” she said.

“Based on this, we are even more convinced that Allah supports our intention to improve the quality of life for the people of Gaza, especially mothers and children, by providing better access to healthcare services,” she continued.

“Thus, the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital for Palestine in the Gaza Strip, which we will build together, is expected to become a glimmer of hope amid the blockade and humanitarian genocide,” she added.

Onny also emphasized that the construction of the Indonesian RSIA in Gaza Palestine is a long-term program.

“Therefore, we are starting now to raise a significant amount of funds, around 7800 US dollars or approximately 120 billion IDR, which we hope to gather once the ceasefire is over. If we wait for such funds until the ceasefire, when will the people of Gaza experience the benefits of this hospital?” she explained.

Onny mentioned that a 5000 m² plot of waqf land has already been provided by the Gaza government in Central Gaza to build the RSIA.

“We hope that the presence of the mothers and fathers here today will help us and pray that the RSIA can be realized soon and the ceasefire will end soon,” she said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)