Indonesia’s KPU Officially Complete National Recapitulation for Presidential Election

Jakarta, MINA – The General Election Commission (KPU) has completed the national recapitulation of the vote results for the 2024 Presidential Election.

The results of the 2024 presidential election were determined based on KPU minutes number 218/PL.01.08-BA/05/2024. The results of the 2024 presidential election were announced immediately after the KPU completed the national recapitulation and plenary meeting on Wednesday.

The results of the national KPU recapitulation consist of votes obtained in 38 provinces and 128 overseas election committees (PPLN). The total national valid votes were 164,227,475.

Based on the KPU recapitulation results, Prabowo-Gibran was ahead with 96,214,691 valid votes out of the total national valid votes.

The following are the national vote results for the 2024 presidential election:

– Anies-Cak Imin 40,971,906 votes

– Prabowo-Gibran 96,214,691 votes

– Ganjar-Mahfud 27,040,878 votes

Prabowo-Gibran pair also excelled in 36 provinces. Meanwhile, the Anies-Cak Imin pair excelled in 2 other provinces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)