Election Commission Targets Vote Count Recapitulation to be Completed Before March 20

Jakarta, MINA – The General Election Commission (KPU) is targeting the recapitulation of the national level vote count to be completed before March 20, 2024.

That was said by KPU Commissioner August Mellaz, RI KPU Office, Jakarta, Saturday (16/3), “We ensure that the recapitulation process will be completed on time,” he said.

“We hope that it can be done before March 20. “However, the deadline is still the 20th,” said Mellaz.

He said that the Indonesian KPU continues to monitor the progress of vote recapitulation at the provincial level to the KPUD, the national level recapitulation process has so far gone faster than previously estimated.

He is optimistic that the national recapitulation process will be completed on March 20 in accordance with the deadline set by law.

“So, if we look at developments, we are of course optimistic that by March 20 everything will be fulfilled according to the deadline,” he said.

Today, the KPU held a plenary meeting to recapitulate the results of the national level vote tally for Central Sulawesi Province.

So far, the KPU has validated the vote count for the 2024 presidential election in 32 provinces including Central Sulawesi.

Overall, Prabowo-Gibran won in 30 provinces. AMIN is superior in two provinces, namely West Sumatra and Aceh. Meanwhile, Ganjar-Mahfud has so far not won in a single province.

There are 6 more provinces left to recapitulate the vote count at the national level, namely West Java, Maluku, Papua, Southwest Papua, Mountainous Papua and Central Papua. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)