Constitutional Court Rejects Presidential Election Lawsuit Filed by Ganjar-Mahfud

Jakarta, MINA – The Constitutional Court (MK) rejected the 2024 Presidential Election Results Dispute (PHPU) lawsuit filed by candidate pair number 3 Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

The Decision Number 2/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024 was read by Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Suhartoyo at the Constitutional Court Building, Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon.

“In the main petition, rejecting the applicant’s petition in its entirety,” said Suhartoyo, reading the Constitutional Court’s decision on the 2024 presidential election dispute petition submitted by Ganjar-Mahfud, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

Apart from that, Suhartoyo stated that the Court also rejected the objections of the respondent and related parties in their entirety.

Suhartoyo said there were different opinions (dissenting opinions) in this case. The three constitutional judges who have different opinions are Saldi Isra, Arief Hidayat, and Enny Nurbaningsih.

These two cases were decided after a trial and Judges’ Deliberation Meeting (RPH) which was attended by 8 of the 9 constitutional judges. The eight judges are Suhartoyo, Saldi Isra, Arief Hidayat, Enny Nurbaningsih, Daniel Yusmic P Foekh, Guntur Hamzah, Ridwan Mansyur, and Arsul Sani.

Previously, Anies-Muhaimin challenged the results of the 2024 presidential election determined by the KPU. The demands of these two camps are similar.

One of their demands is to ask the Constitutional Court to cancel the results of the General Election Commission (KPU) vote count regarding the presidential election which is set for March 20 2024.

Apart from that, they also want the Constitutional Court to declare presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka disqualified as participants in the presidential election.

Based on Anies-Muhaimin’s request, the Constitutional Court gave a decision rejecting it entirely. The verdict was read out this Monday afternoon.

The Constitutional Court has held a hearing on the 2024 presidential election dispute since Wednesday. The Constitutional Court has asked for information from the applicant, the respondent (KPU), Bawaslu, and related parties (Prabowo-Gibran). The Constitutional Court has also listened to statements from witnesses and experts presented by all parties.

In the process of handling these two cases, the Constitutional Court has received dozens of amicus curiae submitted by various parties, including from the General Chair of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)