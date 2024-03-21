KPU Officially Announces Prabowo-Gibran to Win Indonesian Presidential Election 2024

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) announces candidate pair number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka as the winner in the 2024 presidential election.

Prabowo-Gibran received 96,214,691 valid votes. This pair’s vote acquisition is equivalent to 58.6 percent of the total national vote of 164,227,475.

“The number of valid votes for the presidential candidate pair and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka is 96,214,691,” said Chairman of the Indonesian KPU Hasyim Asy’ari at the Indonesian KPU Office, Jakarta on Wednesday, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

Meanwhile, candidate pair number 1 Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar won 40,971,906 votes or 24.9 percent of the total valid votes.

Then candidate pair number 3 Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD received 27,040,878 valid votes or 16.5 percent of the total valid votes.

Prabowo-Gibran won in one round because his vote was more than 50 percent of the national vote. Prabowo-Gibran excelled in more than 20 provinces in Indonesia.

Prabowo-Gibran won in 36 of 38 provinces in Indonesia. They are also ahead in overseas voting.

The other two provinces were won by Anies-Muhaimin. Meanwhile, Ganjar-Mahfud did not win in any province. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)