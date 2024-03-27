Anies-Muhaimin Legal Team Submit Nine-point Petition for Election Dispute

Jakarta, MINA – The Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ‘AMIN’ National Legal Team (THN) submitted a nine-point petition for the 2024 Election dispute to be granted by constitutional judges.

It was conveyed by one of member legal team, Bambang Widjojanto when reading the petitum at the initial hearing of the election dispute lawsuit at the Constitutional Court Building on Wednesday.

As quoted from Republika online, the first point in the petitum is a request for the judge to grant the annulment of the General Election Commission’s decision Number 360 of 2024 concerning Determination of the Results of the General Election for President and Vice President, members of the People’s Representative Council, Regional Representative Council, Provincial Regional People’s Representative Council, and Regency/Regional People’s Representative Council National Cities in the 2024 General Election which will be set for Wednesday, March 20 2024, at 22:19 WIB.

“Secondly, declaring the disqualification of the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 02 in the names of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as participants in the 2024 presidential and vice presidential general election,” said Bambang.

Third, declaring the decision of the General Election Commission Number 1632 of 2023 annulled regarding the Determination of Candidate Pairs for the 2024 General Election for President and Vice President dated 13 November 2023.

Fourth, declare the decision of the General Election Commission Number 1644 of 2023 annulled concerning the Determination of the Serial Numbers of Candidate Pairs for the 2024 General Election of President and Vice President, dated 14 November 2023, insofar as they relate to the determination of the candidate pairs of participants and the determination of serial number 02 in the names of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“Fifth, order the General Election Commission to conduct a re-vote for the 2024 general election for President and Vice President without including the presidential and vice presidential candidate number 02 in the names of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” he continued.

Sixth, order the General Election Supervisory Body of the Republic of Indonesia to supervise the implementation of this decision. Seventh, order the President to act neutrally and not mobilize state apparatus and not use the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) as a tool to benefit one of the candidate pairs in the re-voting.

“Eighth, order the Indonesian National Police and their staff to secure the re-voting process for the president and vice president in a neutral and professional manner,” he said.

Ninth, order the Indonesian National Army (TNI) and its staff to help secure the re-voting process for the president and vice president in accordance with their authority. “If the Constitutional Court has a different opinion, we ask for a decision that is as fair as possible,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)