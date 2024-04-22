Constitutional Court Rejects Presidential Election Lawsuit Filed by Anies-Muhaimin

Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Suhartoyo during the 2024 PPHU Presidential Election hearing at the Constitutional Court, Friday (5/4/2024). (Bloomberg Technoz/Andrean Kristianto)

Jakarta, MINA – The Constitutional Court rejected the 2024 Presidential Election Results Dispute (PHPU) lawsuit that had previously been determined by the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU).

Decision Number 1/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024 on the case filed by Candidate Candidate Number 1 Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) was read by Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Suhartoyo at the Constitutional Court Building, Central Jakarta on Monday.

“In the main petition, rejecting the applicant’s petition in its entirety,” said Suhartoyo reading the verdict, as quoted from CNN Indonesia.

Apart from that, Suhartoyo stated that the Court also rejected the objections of the respondent and related parties in their entirety.

He said there were different opinions (dissenting opinions) from three constitutional judges in this case. The three constitutional judges with dissenting opinions were Saldi Isra, Arief Hidayat, and Enny Nurbaningsih.

Next, the Constitutional Court will read out the lawsuit regarding the results of the 2024 presidential election filed by candidate pair number 3 Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. The case is registered under number 2/PHPU.PRES-XXII/2024.

The two cases were heard and decided by eight of the nine constitutional judges. The eight judges are Suhartoyo, Saldi Isra, Arief Hidayat, Enny Nurbaningsih, Daniel Yusmic P Foekh, Guntur Hamzah, Ridwan Mansyur, and Arsul Sani.

Previously, Anies-Muhaimin challenged the results of the 2024 presidential election determined by the KPU. The demands of these two camps are similar.

One of their demands is to ask the Constitutional Court to cancel the results of the General Election Commission (KPU) vote count regarding the presidential election which is set for March 20, 2024.

Apart from that, they also want the Constitutional Court to declare presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka disqualified as participants in the presidential election.

The Constitutional Court has held a hearing on the 2024 presidential election dispute since Wednesday. The Constitutional Court has asked for information from the applicant, the respondent (KPU), Bawaslu, and related parties (Prabowo-Gibran). The Constitutional Court has also listened to statements from witnesses and experts presented by all parties.

In the process of handling these two cases, the Constitutional Court has received dozens of amicus curiae submitted by various parties, including from PDIP General Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)