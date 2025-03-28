Indonesian Muslim Community in Japan Shares Kindness During Ramadan

Amid the bustling lights of Tokyo, the Indonesian Muslim community in Japan is introducing Islam through heartfelt actions.

The Indonesian Muslim Nurse Association (IPMI) and the Indonesian Muslim Society of Japan (KMII) have organized various social activities during Ramadan, using this sacred month as a moment to share and strengthen bonds of brotherhood.

Sharing with the Homeless in Tokyo

Since 2018, IPMI has been actively organizing social work by distributing food and essential items to homeless people in Tokyo.

Despite being a technologically advanced metropolitan city, Tokyo still faces homelessness. In January 2023, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare reported 3,065 homeless individuals, a decrease of 383 people compared to the previous year.

Irfan Muafif, the Head of Social Affairs for IPMI, explained that these activities aim to demonstrate care and Islamic values of compassion and solidarity.

“We want to be present and share with those in need, regardless of their background,” Irfan stated in an exclusive virtual interview with MINA on March 27.

During this Ramadan, a group of volunteers braved the rain to distribute basic items such as toothbrushes, cups, and hand warmers to homeless people in Tokyo.

As part of this initiative, IPMI also provided halal food packages to the homeless. This effort not only serves as social aid but also as an Islamic outreach to introduce halal food, which is increasingly recognized in Japan as part of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

This act of charity is not just a gesture of care but also a reflection of Islamic teachings about sharing blessings during Ramadan through zakat and sadaqah (charity).

Meanwhile, Mohamad Yusuf, the founder of IPMI, mentioned that initially, the zakat collected by the community was sent to Indonesia to help those in need. However, in recent years, they have shifted their focus to assist those in Japan.

“We live and work here. If there are those in need around us, shouldn’t we also help them?” he added.

In the spirit of Ramadan, the Indonesian Muslim community in Japan is not only observing fasting but also striving to be part of the solution for the society around them.

From sharing food to building cross-cultural dialogue, they hope to strengthen the relationship between Muslims and the broader Japanese community.

IPMI, established in 2015, consists mostly of healthcare workers, including nurses and caregivers, who arrived in Japan through the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

This program has been running for 18 years, bringing thousands of Indonesian workers who now not only work but also build new lives in Japan.

Iftar Togetherness and Building Unity

KMII, ab organization led by the Indonesian Muslim community in Japan, organized a public iftar event open to everyone, including non-Muslims. This event was not only an opportunity for socializing but also a platform to introduce Islamic culture and traditions to the Japanese community.

Mohamad Yusup, the current Head of the Da’wah Division at KMII, emphasized the importance of cultural dialogue.

“Through this iftar gathering, we hope to build understanding and respect for differences, as well as introduce Islam as a religion of peace,” he said.

The number of Muslims in Japan has been steadily increasing in recent years. As of February 2025, there are approximately 230,000 Muslims in Japan, or 0.2% of the total population. The Indonesian Muslim community is one of the largest groups, with around 180,000 members as of October 2024.

This increase has spurred various initiatives, such as the establishment of the Halal International Trust Organization (HITO) by KMII and the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo in September 2024. HITO is Japan’s first halal certification body based on the Indonesian Muslim community, aimed at facilitating the halal product needs of Muslims in Japan.

The social activities conducted by the Indonesian Muslim community in Japan during Ramadan reflect a genuine effort to introduce Islam as a religion of compassion and care for others.

Through these initiatives, they hope to build bridges of understanding and harmony between the Muslim community and Japanese society at large. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)