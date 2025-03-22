SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts Again

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in Flores Timur Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted (photo: BNPB)
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in Flores Timur Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted (photo: BNPB)

Flores, MINA – Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in Flores Timur Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted again on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 19:16 WITA.

Herman Yosef Mboro, an officer at the Lewotobi Laki-laki Volcano Observation Post, reported that the eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 47.6 mm and lasted for approximately 11 minutes and 9 seconds.

Local residents are urged to remain alert to the potential dangers of volcanic ash and the possible occurrence of rain-triggered lahar floods, as weather conditions could facilitate the flow of volcanic material.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has a long history of eruptions. Since the 19th century, the volcano has experienced several significant eruptions, including in 1861, 1865, 1868, 1869, 1907, 1909, 1910, 1914, 1932, 1933, 1939, 1940, 1969, 1970, 1990, 1992, 1999, and 2002.

Also Read: AWG South Sumatra Holds Mass Friday Rally in Solidarity with Gaza

The most recent major eruption occurred in November 2024, resulting in at least nine fatalities and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, has nearly 130 active volcanoes and frequently experiences significant seismic activity.

Residents near Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki are advised to continue monitoring official information from authorities and follow safety measures as required. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Bogor’s Ukhuwah Assembly Urges Immediate Action to Stop Genocide in Gaza

Tag"Pacific Ring of Fire" disaster preparedness east nusa tenggara eruption Flores Timur Indonesia lahar floods Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki seismograph volcanic activity volcanic ash

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in Flores Timur Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted (photo: BNPB)
Indonesia

Indonesian Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts Again

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands People Gather in Front of US Embassy in Solidarity with Palestine

  • Friday, 21 March 2025 - 23:40 WIB
Palestine

Israel Seeks Revenge for Its Defeat: Khaled Meshaal

  • Friday, 21 March 2025 - 16:38 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Calls for International Consolidation to Protect Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:52 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Condemns Israeli Renewed Attacks on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:21 WIB
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Latest Israeli Attack on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
International

Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 17:01 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 150 Palestinian Children Martyred in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 21:33 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 22:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Gaza as Airstrikes Continue

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 08:02 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us