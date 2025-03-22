Indonesian Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts Again

Flores, MINA – Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in Flores Timur Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted again on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 19:16 WITA.

Herman Yosef Mboro, an officer at the Lewotobi Laki-laki Volcano Observation Post, reported that the eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 47.6 mm and lasted for approximately 11 minutes and 9 seconds.

Local residents are urged to remain alert to the potential dangers of volcanic ash and the possible occurrence of rain-triggered lahar floods, as weather conditions could facilitate the flow of volcanic material.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has a long history of eruptions. Since the 19th century, the volcano has experienced several significant eruptions, including in 1861, 1865, 1868, 1869, 1907, 1909, 1910, 1914, 1932, 1933, 1939, 1940, 1969, 1970, 1990, 1992, 1999, and 2002.

The most recent major eruption occurred in November 2024, resulting in at least nine fatalities and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, has nearly 130 active volcanoes and frequently experiences significant seismic activity.

Residents near Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki are advised to continue monitoring official information from authorities and follow safety measures as required. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

