Indonesian Citizens in China Advised to Beware of Severe Pneumonia

Beijing, MINA – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Beijing calls on Indonesian Citizens in China to lookout for severe cases of pneumonia that recently occurred in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

The Wuhan City Health Committee currently continues to carry out research and close supervision of the outbreak and has made efforts to prevent and control the disease.

“So far based on the monitoring of the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing, there are no Indonesian people who have contracted pneumonia, either in Wuhan or in other areas,” the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing said was quoted from the Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

In connection with it, in accordance with the call of the Indonesian Ministry of Health, the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing appealed to all Indonesian people in the Chinese region to pay attention to the following matters.

For all people who are in Wuhan or traveling to Wuhan to always pay attention to their health conditions and immediately conduct medical consultations if they feel unwell and show symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Avoid contact with live animals including poultry and birds, and avoid consumption of raw and undercooked meat.

Avoid visiting fish or seafood markets or live animal markets.

Avoid interacting with people with symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing or falling ill with symptoms similar to pneumonia.

Always maintain hygiene such as washing hands with soap, wearing a mask when you cough and runny nose, and covering your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Indonesian people who need consular assistance can contact the Indonesian Embassy in China, No. 4, Dongzhimenwai Dajie, Chao Yang District, Beijing 100600, Telephone: 001-86- (10) 6532 5489. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)