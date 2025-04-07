World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

Jeddah, MINA – The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) staged a protest in front of the Norwegian Parliament on Saturday, April 5, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Baren Tragedy.

In a post on X, WUC President Dolkun Isa stated, “Thirty-five years ago today, the Chinese government killed thousands of Uyghur men, women, and children who were demanding freedom.”

He emphasized that this marked the beginning of an ongoing genocide against the Uyghur people.

The Baren Uprising, which took place on April 5, 1990, was a significant moment in the Uyghur resistance against China’s repressive policies. Around 200 Uyghurs protested at a local government office in Baren, demanding an end to Beijing’s increasing political, religious, and cultural oppression.

The unrest was fueled by reports of forced abortions and sterilization policies aimed at reducing the Uyghur population under the guise of family planning, as highlighted by the WUC.

Since 1990, Chinese repression in East Turkestan has intensified, with the international community now recognizing it as genocide. Uyghurs continue to face mass arbitrary detentions, forced sterilization, systematic forced labor, severe religious restrictions, and widespread transnational repression. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

