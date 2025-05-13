57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

Gaza, MINA – At least 57 children have died in Gaza from the effects of malnutrition since March 2, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to Anadolu Agency, the deaths coincide with a severe Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid that includes food and medical supplies.

Speaking at a UN press briefing in Geneva, WHO’s representative for the West Bank and Gaza, Richard Peeperkorn, described the situation as one of the worst hunger crises globally. He stressed that the risk of famine is escalating due to the deliberate obstruction of humanitarian access.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), all 2.1 million residents of Gaza face a critical risk of famine. From April 1 to May 10, 93% of the population approximately 1.95 million people were classified as being in IPC Phase 3 or above, signaling a crisis or worse.

Currently, 244,000 people are in IPC Phase 5 (catastrophe), and 925,000 are in Phase 4 (emergency). If the situation does not improve, nearly 71,000 children under five are expected to suffer acute malnutrition in the coming year, with nearly 17,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women also at risk.

Peeperkorn warned of a vicious cycle in Gaza, where malnutrition weakens immune systems, spreading diseases like pneumonia and gastroenteritis in overcrowded hospitals. Access to clean water and healthcare is severely limited, and WHO’s treatment centers face supply shortages, with capacity to treat only 500 children.

He called for an immediate end to the blockade, protection of healthcare infrastructure, the release of hostages, and a ceasefire to ensure long-term peace.

Since March 18, no WHO aid trucks have entered Gaza, while 31 remain stuck at Al-Arish due to the blockade. Only three medical evacuations have occurred since that date. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)