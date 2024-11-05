Indonesian Academic: Four Ways to Support Palestine

Bogor, MINA – The Rector of Tazkia Institute of Islamic Studies, Prof. Muhammad Syafi’i Antonio, outlined four ways that can be taken to support Palestine.

He shared this message while giving the opening speech for the Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) event at Tazkia Campus, Bogor on Monday.

According to him, the first way to defend Palestine is through prayer.

“Through prayer, a person will continue to have optimism in the struggle,” he said in front of hundreds of attendees at the event.

He continued, the second way is through social media. “Keep raising support on social media because that is where many people interact,” he said.

The third way is by boycotting products that support Israel. By carrying out this boycott, Indonesia can also promote local products.

The fourth way is through diplomacy, as carried out by the Indonesian government.

Syafi’i hopes that the Indonesian government will remain consistent in supporting the Palestinian struggle and not follow the example of some Middle Eastern countries that have chosen to open diplomatic relations with Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)