Indonesia Wins the 31st ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet in Bangkok

Bangkok, MINA – Indonesia became the overall champion at the 31st ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) which was held in Bangkok on 16-25 November 20223.

Indonesia secured 4 trophies, 10 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 10 bronze medals at this annual event.

The competition was attended by 200 shooters from 10 countries in Southeast Asia, namely Brunei Darussalam, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The branches being competed are Rifle, Carbine, Automatic Rifle, Men’s Pistol and Women’s Pistol.

Apart from that, the Women’s Pistol branch also made a proud achievement by winning 1 gold and 1 silver. In the rifle branch, Indonesia added 1 gold and 1 bronze to its medal pool.

With these results, Indonesia confirmed itself as the overall champion by replacing Vietnam as the defending champion in last year’s competition.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is chasing closely in 2nd place with 1 trophy, 10 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze. Then followed by the Philippines in 3rd place with 1 trophy, 10 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze. Following the Philippines in sequence are Myanmar, Laos, host Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore. These results were obtained after all branches had finished competing on November 24 2023.

​AARM is an army shooting competition event between ASEAN countries which is held annually. At the 31st AARM, Indonesia sent 45 participants who were its best TNI Army soldiers and 2 supporters from PT. Pindad.

Overall, Indonesia has proven itself to be the hegemon among ASEAN countries by becoming the overall champion 14 times out of a total of 31 AARM events that have been held since 1991.

Indonesia’s victory at the 31st AARM also creates new history and breaks the myth that Indonesia has never won if AARM was held in Thailand. Previously, Indonesia had never won the Champion title at four AARM events when Thailand was the host, namely in 1993, 2001, 2007 and 2015. (T/RE1/P2)

