Indonesia Wins Singapore Open 2022

Singapore, MINA – Singapore Open 2022 has completed a series of final matches. Indonesia successfully emerged as the overall champion after bringing 3 champion titles and 1 runner-up.

Indonesia placed the most representatives in the top party of the Singapore Open 2022, namely four contestants which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday night.

They are Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from the men’s singles, then Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the women’s doubles sector.

Then, there is the Indonesian derby presented in the men’s doubles represented by Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin. The Fajar/Ardianto pair won this derby.

The first title was won by Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti after defeating the Chinese representatives, Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu.

In the three meetings between the two pairs, this was Apriyani/Fadia’s first straight game victory over Zhang/Zheng.

The Singapore Open 2022 is also Apriyani/Fadia’s first title at the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament or the second title in an open tournament after the Malaysia Open.

The next title was obtained by Leo/Daniel who were able to tackle Fajar/Rian to grab their fourth title this season.

Defeated badly in the first game, Leo/Daniel gave fierce resistance in the next game and managed to win the match through the rubber game.

The Singapore Open 2022 is also Leo/Daniel’s first title in an open tournament.

The third title won by Indonesia was obtained by Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the closing match of the Super 500 tournament final series.

Through a fierce duel, Anthony finally defeated a young player from Japan, Kodai Naraoka.

The Singapore Open 2022 is also Anthony’s first title since the Indonesia Masters two years ago.

Switching to women’s singles, Indian player Pusarla Venkatta Sindhu managed to win the title after defeating the Chinese representative, Wang Zhi Yi.

Then, in the mixed doubles sector, the Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanchai finally won after defeating the Chinese representatives, Wang Yi Lyu/Huang Dong Ping.

Thus, Indonesia came out as the overall champion with three titles and one title each for India and Thailand. (T/RE1)

