Indonesian Badminton Wins Thomas Cup

Aarhus, MINA – Indonesia won the Thomas Cup 2020, the symbol of the supremacy of the world’s men’s team badminton, after beating China 3-0 in the final match on Sunday night at Ceres Arena, Aarhus, Denmark.

The first victory was won in the opening match by single player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting who managed to beat Lu Guang Zu through a rubber set drama with a score of 18-21, 21-14, 21-16.

In the second party, the double pair Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto won the match over He Ji Ting/Zhou Hao Dong, 21-12, 21-19.

Finally, Jonathan Christie defeated Li Shi Feng with a score of 21-14, 18-21, 21-14 in the third match.

The victory made Indonesia superior to China 3-0 and entitled to the 2020 Thomas Cup.

This is the 14th time that Indonesia has won the Thomas Cup, but the last time was in 2002, so 19 years ago.

But this year’s victory without raising the red and white saka was due to the sanctions that Indonesia received for not handling the doping issue according to international standards.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian women’s team previously failed to win in the quarter-finals for the 2020 Uber Cup, a symbol of the supremacy of the world’s women’s badminton team. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)