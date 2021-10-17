Indonesia Step Into Final of Thomas Cup 2021 after Beating Denmark

Aarhus, MINA – Indonesian badminton men’s team step into final of Thomas Cup 2021 final after beating the host, Denmark, in the semifinals with a score of 3-1, at Ceres Arena, Aarhus, Denmark, Saturday night.

The men’s doubles pair, Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who appeared in the fourth party, became the decisive factor in Indonesia’s victory in the final.

Fajar/Alfian won two straight games over Mathias Christiansen/Frederik Sogaard.

Indonesia was previously behind, 0-1 after the men’s singles, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, was defeated by the gold medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in two straight games.

However, the men’s doubles pair, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, brought Indonesia to a 1-1 draw.

Marcus/Kevin defeated Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen through the rubber game.

Indonesia’s second point was contributed by the men’s singles, Jonatan Christie.

Jonathan had to go through a fierce duel for 100 minutes when he met Anders Antonsen and was passed through a rubber game.

The last time Indonesia advanced to the 2016 Thomas Cup final, however, at that time the Red and White squad had to admit the advantage of Denmark, 2-3.

Victory in the 2021 Thomas Cup semifinals strengthened Indonesia’s advantage over Denmark, 11-2 during the Thomas Cup.

Indonesia last won the Thomas Cup trophy in 2002 when this tournament was held in Guangzhou, China.

Indonesia is listed as the country with the most Thomas Cup titles 13 times, followed by China with 10 titles.

In the final which will be held on Sunday, Indonesia is scheduled to meet China.

China advanced to the final after beating Japan, 3-1 even though the Bamboo Curtain country’s squad was mostly filled with young players.

China is the defending champion after previously coming out as champions at the 2018 Thomas Cup in Bangkok, Thailand. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)