Indonesian Badminton Team Depart to Finland for Sudirman Cup

Jakarta, MINA – The 38 players of Indonesian badminton national team consisting of athletes, technical and physical trainers, doctors, and psychologists departed for Finland to take part in the 2021 Sudirman Cup from Jakarta on Tuesday night.

The national team lineup, consisting of 11 male and nine female athletes, will compete in Vantaa City on 26 September-3 October and will be in Group C with Denmark, the Russian Olympic Committee and Canada.

“We are ready, please pray for the team to play freely and show the best performance. Hopefully, Indonesia can also win the Sudirman Cup to be brought back to the country,” said Head of Binpres PP PBSI Rionny Mainaky in his official statement.

According to team manager Eddy Prayitno, the team’s condition is ready for combat. The results of the PCR test conducted on Monday morning also showed negative results from all team members.

PBSI admits that it has big ambitions to bring the symbol of the supremacy of mixed team badminton in the world, which was achieved only once at the inaugural event in Jakarta in 1989.

