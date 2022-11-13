Indonesia Vote Yes of UN Resolution on Israeli Occupation of Palestine

New York, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Indonesia supports the UN resolution regarding the Israeli occupation of Palestine, and Israeli practices that affect the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including in East Jerusalem.

“In line with the basic position of Indonesia, which supports Palestine in realizing the basic rights of independence, Indonesia voted yes,” said the Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tri Tharyat, in a written statement as quoted from Infopublik on Sunday.

Tri Tharyat said the support was conveyed through a vote conducted by the United Nations Committee 4 on Special Political Affairs and Decolonization on Friday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States (US).

Tri Tharyat admitted that there were new elements in the draft resolution made at the request of an opinion from the International Court of Justice.

This element is made to answer a number of questions such as the possible legal consequences for violating the basic rights of Palestinian independence by Israel and the possible impact of practices carried out by Israel on the status of occupation as well as legal consequences for other countries and the United Nations.

“It is true that there is a new element in the draft resolution, namely a request for an advisory opinion from the ICJ on 2 questions, namely what are the legal consequences of violating the basic rights of Palestinian independence by Israel, and what is the impact of Israeli practices on the status of the occupation and what are the legal consequences for countries?” others and the United Nations,” he said.

Indonesia, he said, supported this element because it was very timely so that the rulers who occupied the Palestinian territories could be held accountable.

Then, Indonesia’s support is also in line with international law, in particular the principles of the UN Charter, and is in line with the fulfillment of the civil, economic, social and cultural rights of the Palestinian people.

“Once again, Indonesia supports the Palestinian struggle to fulfill its civil, political and social and cultural rights as an independent state, and a permanent peaceful solution to the formation of two states in line with internationally agreed parameters,” he said.

Previously, the UN Decolonization Committee has passed a resolution on Palestine, which contains a request that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) give an opinion on Israel’s long occupation.

The draft resolution was approved by voting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA.

According to the resolution, the ICJ was asked to “immediately” give consideration to Israel’s “protracted occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territories”.

Israel’s action, as stated in the resolution, is a violation of the Palestinian right to self-determination. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)