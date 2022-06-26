Indonesia Urges the World to Unite to Restore Global Food Supply Chains

Berlin, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi invites the world to unite to restore global food supply chains that have been devastated by pandemics, climate change, and war.

“In this difficult time, the world has no other choice but to unite to restore global food security,” said Retno while attending the Ministerial Conference on Uniting for Global Food Security organized by Germany as G7 President in Berlin in a hybrid manner on Saturday.

On thatvoccasion, Foreign Minister conveyed two important things to do in the short term. First, while still upholding international law, we must not give up on finding a peaceful solution in Ukraine.

“This war must stop immediately, and all parties must contribute to this goal,” he said.

Second, continued Retno, restore global food supply chains. The impact of the war on customs and fertilizers is clear. If we fail to overcome the fertilizer crisis, there will be a rice crisis affecting the fate of more than 2 billion people in the world.

An effective solution to the food crisis requires the reintegration of Ukrainian food production and Russian food and fertilizer production on world markets, independent of war.

“It is necessary to secure a grain corridor from Ukraine, and open the export of food and fertilizers from Russia. All countries must refrain from actions that will further exacerbate this food crisis,” said the Foreign Minister.

Retno further explained that the world needs to collaborate to do 3 things, namely: encouraging investment that can increase agricultural productivity, diversifying food production and imports and encouraging non-discriminatory trade in agricultural products.

At the end of her statement, Foreign Minister Retno stated the importance of a race against time and the world must act now.

The Ministerial Conference on Uniting for Global Food Security was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Agriculture, and Ministers of Development from various G7 countries, member countries of the Champions of Global Crisis and Response Group and a number of donor countries, as well as representatives of International Organizations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)