Israel to Allow Limited Food Supplies into Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel has announced it will allow a very limited amount of food into the Gaza Strip in an effort to prevent starvation in the besieged enclave.

“Israel will permit the entry of certain basic food supplies for the population to prevent the emergence of a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip,” said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, as reported by Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

The statement added that starvation “could jeopardize the continuation of Operation Gideon’s Chariot,” referring to the intensified ground offensive in northern and southern Gaza.

The decision follows recommendations from the Israeli military and aligns with strategic needs to facilitate expanded military operations aimed at defeating Hamas.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed official, the measure is temporary and expected to last about a week. It depends on the full establishment of aid distribution centers, mainly in southern Gaza, reportedly overseen by the Israeli military and operated by American contractors.

Israel and the US are currently advancing two aid distribution plans, while acknowledging a broader goal to depopulate northern Gaza. The southern city of Rafah is being transformed into a central humanitarian hub, drawing aid seekers southward.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Netanyahu informed his security cabinet of the decision to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. Some ministers, including far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, opposed the move and demanded a vote, reportedly denied by Netanyahu.

This policy shift contrasts with Netanyahu’s previous statements. He had claimed that the recent release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander by Hamas was unconditional, part of a deal with the US.

However, Hamas asserted that the release was part of a broader understanding that included the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Thursday, Hamas warned that failing to implement the agreement with the U.S. regarding aid entry and a ceasefire would negatively impact future negotiations, particularly regarding prisoner exchanges.

“We hope, based on the understandings reached with the American side and with the knowledge of mediators, that humanitarian aid will begin entering Gaza, a permanent ceasefire will be declared, and comprehensive negotiations will take place to achieve regional stability,” Hamas stated.

Since March 2, Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza for food, medicine, and humanitarian assistance, deepening the existing crisis. Nearly 2.4 million people in Gaza are entirely dependent on aid, according to World Bank data. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)