Food Supplies in South Gaza to Run Out This Sunday: UN

Gaza, MINA – The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Saturday, warned that food supplies intended for distribution in southern Gaza would run out this Sunday, due to border crossings towards the city of Rafah in the south The Gaza Strip is still closed.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating due to the closure of all crossings leading to Rafah, or insecurity in the region,” OCHA Chairman Georgios Petropoulos said in a video statement posted by the UN office in X, WAFA reported

He added that food supplies intended for distribution in southern Gaza by the World Food Program and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) would run out tomorrow, and urged “an immediate influx of humanitarian aid and fuel.”

On Monday, May 6, Israel announced the start of a military offensive on Rafah and issued a warning to around 100,000 residents to forcibly evacuate the eastern part of the city.

On the morning of the following Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces took control of the Rafah border crossing on the Palestinian side, stopping the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip.

With its control of the Rafah crossing, occupying forces have closed the main land route through which aid and injured and sick people leave the Gaza Strip for treatment, signaling a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Rafah remains the last refuge for refugees in the devastated Gaza Strip. Since the start of the ground operation launched by the occupying forces in the Gaza Strip on October 27 last year, residents have been instructed to move from the north and center of the Gaza Strip towards the south. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)