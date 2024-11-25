Food Supplies Allowed in Gaza Doesn’t Meet Population’s Needs: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that what the Israeli occupation allows to enter through the crossings, of flour and food supplies, does not meet 6% of the population’s needs, which caused a severe crisis, especially in obtaining bread, which led to the closure of most bakeries in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

UNRWA explained that more than two million displaced people in the Gaza Strip are besieged by hunger, thirst, disease and fear, and that obtaining meals has become an impossible task for families in the Strip.

It pointed out that the conditions of the displaced in displacement tents and shelters are tragic, in light of hunger and cold, and the inability of international organizations to meet the needs of the displaced, due to the scarcity of food and nutrition, calling for a complete opening of the crossings, and the entry of what the population needs to reduce the famine that has exacerbated cases of malnutrition and multiple diseases. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)