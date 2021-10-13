Indonesia, Turkey Urge Solution of Rohingya Issue

Ankara, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that Indonesia and Turkey are very active countries in pushing for solution of Rohingya issue.

However, Retno regrets that the political crisis in Myanmar has made the Rohingya problem even more difficult to resolve

“It is unfortunate that the current political crisis in Myanmar has made efforts to resolve the Rohingya issue even more difficult,” Retno said in a video press briefing after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Tuesday night.

Regarding Afghanistan, the two foreign ministers underlined the need and interest to help overcome the political situation and humanitarian aspects in the country.

“Indonesia and Turkey will continue to communicate in the best way for both countries and countries of the same mind so that they can help the Afghan people,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister visited Ankara, Turkey for two days, 11-12 October 2019, in the context of an official bilateral meeting between the two countries.

In the agenda, apart from meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Retno also had an honorary visit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and with the Turkish construction association. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)