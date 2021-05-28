Indonesia Supports Palestine in the UN Human Rights Council

Geneva, MINA – Indonesia urges the UN Human Rights Council to have one voice in calling for an end to violence in Palestine, ensure immediate access to humanitarian assistance and accountability for human rights violations against the Palestinian people.

“Although Indonesia welcomes the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Indonesia notes that a permanent solution can only be produced if the rights of the Palestinian people are fully respected and protected,” said Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Grata E. Werdaningtyas at the Human Rights Council Special Session on the Human Rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) on Thursday.

Together with Palestine and most of the other Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) countries, Indonesia initiated the holding of a Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in the OPT, including in East Jerusalem.

The Special Session successfully passed a Human Rights Council resolution entitled “Ensuring respect for international human rights law and international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel”.

The resolution affirms the obligation of all states to promote and protect human rights as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as other human rights instruments.

In addition, it decided to establish a commission of inquiry (COI) to investigate all allegations of human rights violations that occurred in the OPT and Israel leading up to and since April 13, 2021.

All countries, international agencies and other donors are asked to mobilize humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in the OPT, including in East Jerusalem.

The resolution also urges countries not to buy and sell weapons which could lead to serious human rights violations and other international law. The best of all things considered, this article was originally published in Indonesian language.

As a member of the Human Rights Council, Indonesia consistently supports the efforts of the United Nations in advancing and protecting the human rights of the Palestinian people.

Solidarity with the fate and struggle of the Palestinian people is the main reason why Indonesia has supported the initiative of organizing a Special Session from the start, and voted firmly in favor of the ratification of the Special Session resolution in the voting session at the Human Rights Council.

The Special Session has successfully passed the Human Rights Council resolution through voting, with 24 countries supporting (including Indonesia), 9 countries rejecting, and 14 countries abstaining.

The Human Rights Council held the Special Session as a reaction to military aggression, the use of armed force, and the escalation of violence perpetrated by Israeli police and settlers against the Palestinian people since early April 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)