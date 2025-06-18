SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Commission Raises Alarm Over Deadly Aid Conditions in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the Occupied Palestinian Territory issued a stark warning on Wednesday about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, where civilians are being forced to risk their lives to access food.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Commissioner Chris Sidoti pointed to the severe consequences of Israel’s recent attacks near the aid distribution points managed by the Geneva Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

“People should not have to make a decision that they will risk their lives in order to obtain food to feed their kids, and this is exactly the choice,” Sidoti said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

He criticized the GHF’s aid mechanism, which has come under fire from UN agencies and humanitarian groups for its ineffectiveness and the resulting casualties. According to the commission’s latest report, there is strong evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed across the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Qatar Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Responding to a question from Anadolu Agency about the lack of accountability despite ongoing international legal actions, Sidoti acknowledged the slow pace of justice. “International accountability is slow that’s a sad truth, but it is,” he stated, adding that prosecutions are only possible when the accused are physically brought before courts.

While he declined to share operational details, Sidoti confirmed that the commission has identified Israeli soldiers believed to be responsible for war crimes and noted that three European countries have formally requested this information.

Navi Pillay, the chair of the commission, urged the UN Human Rights Council to maintain its focus on Gaza, despite the recent escalation between Israel and Iran. “This council and all members should not be distracted by the regional conflict… to ignore the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” she said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Citizens in Jaffa Denied Access to Bomb Shelters

TagAccountability aid distribution Chris Sidoti civilian casualties Crimes Against Humanity Geneva Humanitarian Foundation Human Rights Council humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Middle East conflict Navi Pillay occupied Palestinian territory UN Commission of Inquiry war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UN Commission Raises Alarm Over Deadly Aid Conditions in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Announces Missile Strikes Targeting Mossad and Aman Headquarters

  • 8 hours ago
Israel attack on Iran (photo: AA)
International

Iranian Health Minister Reports 1,800 Civilians Injured in Israeli Strikes

  • 19 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza’s Health System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • 21 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill at Least 63 Palestinians Seeking Aid in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:39 WIB
Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
International

UN Experts Urge Protection for Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 15:02 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 09:59 WIB
Husni Kamil, Chairman of the Islamic Book Fair 2025 (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

Islamic Book Fair 2025 in Jakarta Presents 222 International Publishers

  • 8 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

CUNY Student Hunger Strike Enters Seventh Day Over University Ties to Israel

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:03 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Tausiyah

Sadaqah, A Simple Act with Extraordinary Virtues: Dr. Wahyudi KS

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 16:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us