UN Commission Raises Alarm Over Deadly Aid Conditions in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the Occupied Palestinian Territory issued a stark warning on Wednesday about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, where civilians are being forced to risk their lives to access food.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Commissioner Chris Sidoti pointed to the severe consequences of Israel’s recent attacks near the aid distribution points managed by the Geneva Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

“People should not have to make a decision that they will risk their lives in order to obtain food to feed their kids, and this is exactly the choice,” Sidoti said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

He criticized the GHF’s aid mechanism, which has come under fire from UN agencies and humanitarian groups for its ineffectiveness and the resulting casualties. According to the commission’s latest report, there is strong evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed across the Gaza Strip.

Responding to a question from Anadolu Agency about the lack of accountability despite ongoing international legal actions, Sidoti acknowledged the slow pace of justice. “International accountability is slow that’s a sad truth, but it is,” he stated, adding that prosecutions are only possible when the accused are physically brought before courts.

While he declined to share operational details, Sidoti confirmed that the commission has identified Israeli soldiers believed to be responsible for war crimes and noted that three European countries have formally requested this information.

Navi Pillay, the chair of the commission, urged the UN Human Rights Council to maintain its focus on Gaza, despite the recent escalation between Israel and Iran. “This council and all members should not be distracted by the regional conflict… to ignore the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” she said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

