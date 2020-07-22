Indonesia Mark Eid al-Adha on July 31

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of the Republic of Indonesia mark the Eid al-Adha 1441 H to fall on Friday, 31 July 2020.

It was conveyed by Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi in a press conference of the Zulhijjah Isbat 1 Session (Determination) 1441 H held by the Ministry of Religion in Jakarta.

Fachrul said the decision was taken after considering the results of the hilal reckoning position and the rukyatul hilal report.

More than twelve observers said they saw the new moon and had been sworn. Rukyatul Hilal confirmed the results of reckoning that the hilal throughout Indonesia is above the horizon, between 6 degrees 51 minutes to 8 degrees 42 minutes.

“Based on that, the assembly agreed consecutively to 1 Zulhijjah 1441H fell on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. And Eid al-Adha which coincided with 10 Zulhijjah 1441H fell on Friday, 31 July 2020,” said Fachrul.

Furthermore, Fachrul said in carrying out the religious hearing the Ministry of Religion always uses two methods, namely reckoning and rukyat.

“This is the result of the ISBAT meeting that we just held and we agreed on together, and of course we hope that with the results of this ISBAT meeting all Muslims in Indonesia will celebrate Eid al-Adha this year together,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)