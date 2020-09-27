Indonesia International Book Fair 2020 to Be Held Virtually

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Publisher Association (Ikapi) is ready to hold the 40th Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF) 2020 which will be held virtually for 10 days from 28 September – 7 October 2020.

“Even though it is held online, IIBF 2020 will present an IIBF atmosphere which is held annually at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Jakarta,” Chairman of the IIBF 2020 Committee, Arys Hilman said at press conference.

The press conference which was held online was attended by the Chairman of Ikapi, Rosidayati Rozalina; Head of Public Policy & Government Relations Shopee Indonesia, Radityo Triatmojo; and the Ministry of Tourism’s Creative Economy Infrastructure Director, Selliane Halia Ishak.

“The IIBF atmosphere that has been known for 40 years will still be present in the online version. Events as complete as regular editions, such as exhibitions, buying and selling of books, rights fair, booktalk, community, and others,” Arys said.

He added IIBF 2020 Virtual Edition has new challenges as well as new opportunities because participants and visitors are not constrained by space and distance.

“There are three activity platforms at IIBF 2020, namely the IIBF web portal, social media, and Shopee. The IIBF Virtual Edition is expected to be a shining light for publishers in the difficult conditions of direct selling of books through bookstores during the pandemic,” he said.

Arys added that the enthusiasm of the participants from within and outside the country was very high.

“Evidently, IIBF 2020 is followed by publishers from ten countries. Such as China, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, India, Iran, England, Germany, Turkey and of course Indonesia,” he said.

Arys is also grateful for the support of the parties for the implementation of IIBF Virtual 2020.

“We would like to convey our gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Jakarta Regional Government and the mass media and other parties who support the IIBF Virtual 2020,” he said.

Furthermore, the Chairman of IKAPI Rosidayati Rozalina said, IIBF Virtual Edition covers all aspects of the book fair. This is a multievent that brings together all stakeholders in the world of literacy.

“Apart from buying and selling books, it also includes various performances, training, book discussions, meet and greet, and business matchmaking,” Rosidayati said.

Then, Radityo Triatmojo Head of Public Policy & Government Relations Shopee Indonesia also gave a statement.

“Every year IIBF is one of the events awaited by the community, especially for book lovers. We are very pleased to be working with Ikapi in presenting the IIBF Virtual Edition 2020 exclusively through the Shopee application,” he said.

He added, in the midst of the current pandemic where people are faced with limited mobility, Shopee as a technology-based company seeks to present solutions by becoming an extension so that users can easily access a wide selection of book products from various categories and still feel the joy of IIBF without having to leave House. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)