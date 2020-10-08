Indonesia International Book Fair 2020 Officially Closed

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF) 2020 which was held virtually from September 28 to October 7 2020 was officially closed by the General Chair of the Indonesian Publisher Association (IKAPI) Rosidayati Rozalina.

“By saying Alhamdulillahirabbil’alamin, we will close the IIBF 2020 virtual edition. See you at IIBF 2021,” Rosidayati said when closing the online Indonesian International Book Fair, which was attended by MINA on Wednesday night.

She hopes that this pandemic will end soon and next year IIBF can return to the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) as it was held in previous years.

Then, she also thanked the committee, media partners, Shopee, Kemenparekraf, and all members who have collaborated to make the IIBF 2020 event a success.

Meanwhile, Head of IIBF 2020 Arys Hilman said, initially it was targeted that 75 events would be held. But in fact, there were 79 events that we held within 10 days.

“There are 175 booth participants consisting of exhibition participants (book sales), Indonesia Rights Fair participants, and institutional participants (Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, media, etc.),” ​​said Arys to MINA.

“Alhamdulillah, IIBF at this time, even though it was the first time was held virtually, and there were several obstacles such as difficulties in the network of sources, but we could still achieve the targets that had been planned,” he added.

Arys hopes that literacy activities must continue and be supported by all parties, bookkeepers, then government and society.

IIBF is an annual event organized by the Indonesian Publisher Association (IKAPI) since 1980 which bears the name Indonesia Book Fair (IBF), then in 2014 this event was transformed into international. (L/R7RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)