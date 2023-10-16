Solidarity with Palestine, Indonesian Publishers Association Cancels Its Participation on FBF

Jakarta, MINA – General Chair of the Indonesian Publishers Association (Ikapi), Arys Hilman Nugraha, stated that Ikapi has canceled participation in this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair (FBF), which will be held on 18-22 October 2023 in the city of Frankfurt, Germany.

Ikapi’s statement was issued following a chaotic statement from the Frankfurter Buchmesse (Frankfurt Book Fair) through its director, Juergen Boos, which officially defended Israel. This is the written statement received by MINA on Monday.

On social media and on its website, the FBF said it condemns Hamas’ barbaric acts of terror against Israel and will provide more space for Israeli writers to speak out at FBF 2023.

Apart from that, the FBF also unilaterally canceled the LiBeraturpreis award which was previously to be given to the Palestinian author, Adania Shibli.

The FBF’s very unfair statements and treatment, even supporting Israel as the party that has been carrying out the occupation and various violations against the Palestinian people, have invited disappointment and anger from many writers, activists and world book organizations.

Sharjah Book Authority and the Arab Publishers Association have officially withdrawn their participation in FBF 2023, likewise, Qatar and Egypt.

Indonesia itself, according to Arys Hilman, had set up a booth called Indonesia, but it was discontinued. “There will be no state attributes or Indonesian/Ikapi flags at all on the stands that have already been built,” said the General Chair of Ikapi for the 2020-2025 period.

“Even if there are several publishers who still go there, they will not take part in the activities. Only appointments with partners and other literary agencies. “I personally canceled and Ikapi as an organization will not participate in FBF,” he stressed.

Ikapi, who was originally invited to the FBF opening, will also not attend. A number of events, including a talk show about Indonesian books, which were planned to be held, were also cancelled.

The Ministry of Education and Culture, through the Book Center for the Educational Curriculum and Assessment Standards Agency (BSKAP), Supriyatno, also declared the cancellation of Indonesia’s participation in FBF 2023.

“With the current geopolitical situation, we will not attend or open an Indonesian booth at FBF, we will not be there in the capacity of a government participating in the FBF event,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)