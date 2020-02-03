Indonesia Stresses Solidarity for Palestine at the OIC Extraordinary Meeting

Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahendra Siregar, while attending the Extraordinary Ministerial Conference of Executive Committee of OIC in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday, February 3. (Photo: Kemlu RI)

Jeddah, MINA – Indonesia urges all members of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) to remain united and committed in full solidarity for the Palestinian people.

It was said by Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahendra Siregar, while attending the Extraordinary Ministerial Conference of Executive Committee of OIC in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday, February 3.

The conference was held at the request of Palestine in response to the statement of President of the United States, Donald Trump, on January 28, 2020 regarding the “Deal of Century” which contained a Middle East peace proposal, including requiring a future Palestinian state to be “demilitarized”, while formalize Israel’s sovereignty over settlements built on occupied territories.

The Deputy Minister also stated in his statement three suggestions for how the OIC can achieve a joint position. First, it reaffirms that Muslims throughout the world must consistently unite in solving problems in Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Second, reaffirming the principles of “two-state solution” that respects international law and internationally agreed parameters, as the only solution in solving the problem in Palestine.

Third, reaffirming the importance of dialogue between the parties concerned to achieve lasting peace and stability for Palestine and the region.

Furthermore, at the meeting held at the OIC Headquarters, the Deputy Minister encouraged the OIC countries to remain consistent with previous decisions made and to remain united in addressing the announcement of the United States Government which was not based on international law in maintaining the status of the city of Jerusalem.

Besides Indonesia, the meeting was also attended by a number of Ministers and High Officials of OIC member countries, including Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, and others. (T/RE1)

