Indonesia Increases Voluntary Contributions for Palestinian Refugees

New York, MINA – Indonesia expressed its commitment to continue supporting the work of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) through an increase in regular voluntary contributions of US$1.2 million per year starting in 2024, along with a grant of US$2 million.

In addition, Indonesia is committed to pursuing innovative initiatives for UNRWA, including engaging Indonesian society through exploring partnerships with zakat management institutions.

This was stated by Indonesia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir, during the UNRWA Pledging Conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA on Friday.

The Pledging Conference was held to gather additional financial contributions to support UNRWA’s role in fulfilling its mandate, providing services, and protection to Palestinian refugees.

The meeting was opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, who highlighted the humanitarian situation in Gaza and explained the urgent need for ceasefire and respect for international law.

Both underscored the importance of UNRWA in resolving the conflict through a two-state solution and maintaining regional stability.

Meanwhile, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, in his briefing, explained the operational challenges faced by UNRWA and called for political support for the agency’s continuity.

A total of 62 countries delivered national statements during the meeting. Key issues raised by various countries included recognition and support for UNRWA’s role in addressing Palestinian refugees. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)