Indonesia Giving Fest Zakat Expo 2022 Officially Opened

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia Giving Fest (IGF) Zakat Expo 2022 organized by the Zakat Forum (FOZ) at Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta, officially opened on Friday.

Carrying the theme “The Superb Beginning of Zakat Expo 2022” IG-Zakat Expo 2022 was officially opened by Tarmizi Tohor, Director of Zakat Empowerment and Islamic Community Guidance Waqf of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion.

“We welcome the presence of LAZ (Amil Zakat Institute) and its participation in building the zakat movement in Indonesia,” said Tarmizi in his speech.

According to him, the Indonesia Giving Fest – Zakat Expo 2022 which is being held by FOZ is the right step to educate the younger generation about zakat management and its contribution to poverty alleviation in Indonesia.

FOZ Chairperson Bambang Suherman explained the main objective of holding the IGF-Zakat Expo 2022 is to increase exposure for zakat movers by all FOZ members.

“So far fellow zakat institutions have only met from forums and the like, but through this activity all of them can see each other and measure each other’s products that have been produced,” said Bambang.

He hopes that this activity can improve the quality of each other’s products from zakat institutions.

“We all hope that this activity will be a good foundation to strengthen the Zakat Movement going forward,” concluded Bambang.

Taufik Hidayat, Executive Director of the National Sharia Economic and Finance Committee (KNEKS), who was also present representing Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, in his remarks expressed his appreciation for holding this event.

IGF-Zakat Expo 2022 will be held for two days, 23-25 ​​December 2022 at Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta.

This festival involves 199 Zakat Management Organizations (OPZ) members of the Zakat Forum and targets around 15 thousand visitors in the three days of the event.

IGF-Zakat Expo 2022 has various series of activities, including studies, conferences, networking meetings, social empowerment competitions, direct donation drives, charity concerts, and the 2022 Zakat Award.

This Zakat Festival also involves a number of media. MINA News Agency is one of those participating as a media partner, to take part in efforts to echo the contribution of the Islamic zakat and philanthropy movement to society. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)