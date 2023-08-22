Ministry of Religion and FOZ to Compile 2045 Gold Indonesian Zakat Roadmap

The agenda of the FOZ management gathering after the inauguration of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion's Director of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment, Waryono, at the Indonesian Ministry of Religion Office, Jakarta. (Photo: Special)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religion’s Director of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment, Waryono, invited the Zakat Forum (FOZ) to compile a 2045 Gold Indonesian Zakat Roadmap.

According to him, this is an effort to close opportunities for discrepancies in the allocation of zakat funds while maximizing the potential and positive impact of zakat on Muslims in Indonesia and the world.

“We will map out how zakat should be, towards the golden year of 100 years in 2045 which of course is based on field evaluations,” he said in the agenda of the FOZ management gathering after his inauguration as Director of Empowerment of Zakat and Waqf of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion on Monday at the Ministry of Religion Office, Jakarta.

“We realize that community-based institutions have their own characteristics, which, although their work is regulated by law (these characteristics, ed) cannot be replaced. So, we hope that FOZ as a representative of the zakat movement will be involved in compiling the mapping of zakat work,” said Waryono.

“Second, this movement is based on trust. So our only main capital is to maintain public trust. Let’s strengthen the continuous trust, “he added.

Third, he emphasizes the importance of institutional skills in managing the data they have.

“Don’t let the program run, we don’t have good data on the beneficiaries to the program data,” he explained.

On this occasion, Waryono also appreciated FOZ in strengthening the zakat movement through various programs. One of them is the independent student learning independent campus (MBKM) apprenticeship program on the campuszakat.com platform, this program is an effective approach. According to him, the strategic value of this student internship is important to be maximized on all campuses under the Ministry of Religion.

Bambang Suherman, General Chair of FOZ positively welcomed the three important agendas that had been discussed and committed to consolidating 200 FOZ members in various collaborations with the Ministry of Religion in the future.

Bambang said FOZ also aligned various programs carried out by OPZ with the SDGs and RPJMN indicators. SDGs have been declared by UNDP as development achievements, so it is necessary for the zakat movement to adapt as well as become symbols.

“Apart from that, the hope is that this can become a control for institutions in managing zakat funds where institutions must report their management to the SDGs Secretariat,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)