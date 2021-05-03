Palestinian Ulema Calls Zakat for Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem People

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ulema Association confirmed the fatwa calling for zakat to support the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the people in Jerusalem.

In the fatwa, The Law to Pay Zakat to Support Al-Aqsa and the People of Jerusalem, emphasized the urgency of distributing zakat funds to support Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Jerusalem, in connection with the increasingly incessant Israeli attacks, Quds Press reported on Monday.

“The fatwa reminds us of the worrying reality and the great danger facing Al-Aqsa and the people of Jerusalem. They cost a fortune to support Al-Aqsa and our people who are stationed in it and their defenders,” they said.

“We call on Muslims all over the world, and those who are rich and capable in particular, to provide material and moral support and by setting aside their money in the way of Allah to defend Al-Aqsa and prevent Jews from ruling it,” they added. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)