Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Drone Strikes Target Two Natural Gas Installations in Southern Iran

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israel attacks Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israel attacks Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tehran, MINAIsrael has reportedly launched targeted drone strikes on two major natural gas installations in southern Iran, marking a serious escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, IRNA reported.

On Saturday evening, a small Israeli drone struck an onshore section of the South Pars Gas Condensate Field, specifically its Phase 14, causing an explosion and a fire. Though the South Pars facility is largely offshore, it includes several key onshore components. The attack led to a brief halt in gas production, but local sources confirmed that the fire was quickly extinguished and damage was contained.

In a separate strike, another Israeli drone targeted the Fajr-e Jam natural gas processing field, located in eastern Bushehr Province. The extent of the damage at that site has not been fully disclosed.

These attacks come shortly after Israel began a wave of operations inside Iranian territory late Friday night. Initial strikes targeted air defense systems and nuclear energy sites, followed by coordinated assassinations of top Iranian military and civilian figures.

Also Read: Iran’s Missile Retaliation Hits Israel, Leaving 3 Dead and Over 200 Injured

In retaliation, Iran launched punitive missile and drone strikes deep into Israeli territory, successfully hitting targets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, according to Iranian officials. Tehran has declared that its military operations will persist as long as deemed necessary.

The targeting of Iran’s energy infrastructure, particularly such vital gas facilities marks a significant intensification of hostilities and raises the risk of broader regional instability. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Saudi Becomes the First Arab Country to Condemn Israel’s Attack on Iran

